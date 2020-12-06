La Liga: Shock Barca defeat at Cádiz increases pressure on Koeman

• Fourth defeat of season leaves Barca seventh in La Liga

• Cádiz earn first home win since returning to top flight

*Madrid finally end four-match winless run

Barcelona conceded two embarrassing goals as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Cádiz in La Liga on Saturday leading the head coach Ronald Koeman to criticise the attitude of his players.

The Catalans fell behind in the eighth minute when Óscar Mingueza headed the ball towards his own goal and although the goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen got a hand to the ball, the Cádiz forward Álvaro Giménez helped it over the line, reports The Guardian.

Barça drew level with a fortunate goal of their own in the 57th when Pedro Alcalá diverted Jordi Alba’s cross into the net, flummoxing his impressive goalkeeper, Jeremias Ledesma, who had been keeping Barça at bay.

Cádiz restored their lead six minutes later, however, thanks to a calamitous error from Ter Stegen, who kicked the ball against Álvaro Negredo and the veteran forward followed the bounce to dribble it into the unguarded net.

Barça’s fourth defeat of the season left them seventh in the standings on 14 points after 10 games and Koeman’s side have failed to win their last four away matches.

Koeman said: “It’s incredible that we lost because of a goal like that, it’s an error you do not expect this team to make. It shows we were not concentrating.

“The attitude was not good tonight. I’m very disappointed.”

Cádiz, who recorded their first home win since returning to the top flight, moved above them into fifth place on 18 points. The Andalusians also beat Real Madrid, the champions, 1-0 away from home earlier in the campaign.

Lionel Messi had a frustrating night despite the Barça captain being rested for the Champions League win at Ferencvaros in midweek and was repeatedly thwarted by Ledesma in the Cádiz goal.

Ledesma also kept out a stinging shot from Miralem Pjanic late on and a close-range effort from Antoine Griezmann. Cádiz should have put the game out of Barça’s reach when Bobby Adekanye raced towards goal unchallenged but he failed to beat Ter Stegen.

And Real Madrid ground out a victory over Sevilla to end a three-game winless run in La Liga.

The only goal came when Vinicius Jr’s shot hit goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and went in for an own goal.

Sevilla had only two shots on target – overhead kicks by Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos – while Suso went close.

Karim Benzema had several chances to score for the defending champions and Toni Kroos curled an effort just wide from the edge of the area.

Real move up to third in La Liga with the victory, four points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Their season is likely to hinge on Wednesday’s Champions League game against Borussia Monchengladbach. A defeat would mean they would be eliminated in the group stages.

