Sports

La Liga: Suarez gives Barca victory, relegates city rivals Espanyol

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barcelona kept alive their hopes of winning La Liga with a victory over Espanyol at the Nou Camp that also relegated the visitors.
Both sides had a player sent off early in the second half after video assistant referee reviews.
Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati was dismissed for a foul on Fernando Calero before Pol Lozano was red carded for a dangerous tackle, reports the BBC.
Luis Suarez then smashed home a loose ball to secure the three points.
The win means Barcelona are a point behind leaders Real Madrid.
However, Real could restore their four-point advantage when they host Alaves on Friday.
Suarez’s goal meant he became Barcelona’s outright third-highest scorer as he took his tally for the club to 195 goals.
The former Liverpool striker sits behind Cesar Rodriguez Alvarez (232) and Lionel Messi (630) in Barcelona’s all-time top scorer list.
The defeat for Barcelona’s city rivals Espanyol ended their already slim hopes of retaining their La Liga status.
They are bottom of the table on 24 points, 11 adrift of safety with just three games remaining.
The visitors had been unlucky not to take the lead towards the end of an otherwise forgettable first half when Marc-Andre ter Stegen did well to prevent Clement Lenglet scoring an own goal before Didac Vila hit the post from the loose ball.
A brilliant save by Diego Lopez denied Lionel Messi adding to Suarez’s goal with a powerful volley to give Espanyol hope of an unlikely comeback but Barcelona closed the game out to secure the win.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FCTFA Chair celebrates first anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ederal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has said he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.     Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some […]
Sports

36 Lions boss tips Osimhen for Africa’s best

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

P roprietor of Lagos-based football club, Gafar Liameed, has tipped Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to win the coveted African Footballer of the Year Award in the near future.     Speaking during an interview section with members of the media on a WhatsApp group, FUBF, the former member of Lagos State FA, said the […]
Sports

EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: