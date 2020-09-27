Sports

La Liga: Suarez scores twice on Atletico debut

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Luis Suarez scored twice and set up another on his Atletico Madrid debut against Granada despite only coming on in the 70th minute.
Atleti were 3-0 up through goals from Diego Costa, Angel Correa and Joao Felix when the signing from Barcelona came on.
He was only on the pitch for two minutes when he fed Marcos Llorente to score, reports the BBC.
Suarez then headed in from a Llorente cross and scored Atleti’s sixth.
That effort came from a rebound after his initial shot hit the post. Jorge Molina had scored for Granada in between Suarez’s double.
Suarez, 33, completed his move on a two-year deal on Friday. He is Barcelona’s third highest goalscorer ever with 198 goals in 283 appearances across six years.
He becomes the first Atletico Madrid debutant to score twice – and the first to score and assist on his La Liga debut for the club this century.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vardy scores two penalties to help Foxes sink Baggies Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s brilliant header ensured new-look Everton made a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham. Calvert-Lewin gave Hugo Lloris no chance after connecting with Lucas Digne’s in-swinging free-kick to earn the Toffees a first win over Spurs since 2012. In a […]
Sports

Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad after trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate after being given a suspended prison sentence on the Greek island of Syros. Defender Maguire, 27, was named in Southgate’s latest squad earlier on Tuesday, while his trial was ongoing, reports the BBC. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, […]
Sports

Report: Real Madrid players ‘stunned’ at Messi exit talk

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid’s players were stunned by Lionel Messi’s request to leave rivals Barcelona, sources close to the dressing room have told ESPN, with a frantic bout of WhatsApp messaging following as they, like the rest of the football world, came to terms with the week’s shock news. The squad were said to be “incredulous” when reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: