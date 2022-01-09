News

La Liga: Vinicius, Benzema shine as Real thrash Valencia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr both scored a brace to give the LaLiga leaders a 4-1 home win over Valencia on Saturday, putting them back on track after last weekend’s disappointing loss to Getafe.

Benzema opened the scoring shortly before halftime from the penalty spot, his 300th goal in all competitions for Real. He is the fourth player in the club’s history to reach the milestone after Alfredo di Stefano (308), Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Fan favourite Vinicius, who missed Real’s last two games after testing positive for Covid-19, came back with a vengeance and scored twice early in the second half.

Goncalo Guedes scored Valencia’s consolation goal in the 76th minute with a header on the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had saved his penalty kick.

Benzema sealed the emphatic win two minutes from the end with a low shot from inside the box.

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of the standings to 49 points from 21 games, eight points ahead of Sevilla who have two games in hand and host Getafe on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Strike: Govs hold emergency meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

State governors have fixed an emergence virtual meeting for today to intervene in the planned industrial action by organised labour. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are mobilising affiliate unions for nationwide trade dispute from September 28, to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff. […]
News

Anambra killings: Ifeanyi Ubah calls for calm

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor NNEWI

Anambra South Senator and Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has called for calm even as he frowned at recent killings by supposed unknown gunmen, which has now become a daily occurrence in various parts of the state lately. Speaking in a recent interview […]
News

Assets dissipation: Ecobank seeks restraining order against Honeywell

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to restrain Honeywell Group Limited from dissipating its assets pending the hearing and determination of a winding-up petition.   The bank said the assets included but were not limited to Honeywell Group’s shareholding in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. In the suit marked FHC/L/CP/1571/2015, Ecobank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica