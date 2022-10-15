La Rioja named as host of 2023 UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism

La Rioja has been named the host of the seventh edition of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Global Conference on Wine Tourism in 2023. This new edition was presented at the Vivanco Museum of Wine Culture, with the participation of Concha Andreu, President of the Government of La Rioja; Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism; and the Secretary General of UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili. The Conference has become a leading international forum on trends, tools and opportunities to advance wine tourism.

It provides an opportunity for experts and professionals, as well as consolidated and emerging destinations in this tourism segment to exchange knowledge and experiences. During the official presentation, which was hosted at the Vivanco facilities in Briones, Pololikashvili thanked Spain and La Rioja for accepting to host the 2023 edition of the Conference, and highlighted the potential of wine tourism as a driver of the growth of local economies and as an engine of social change: “This is a sector that can lead a positive change, especially in many rural communities, creating jobs and opportunities in the most depopulated areas, boosting economic growth and preserving the natural and cultural environment,” he said.

While the minister stressed that wine tourism; “contributes to economic, social, environmental sustainability, adds value, de-seasonalises product offerings and allows us to visit the rural environment.” The President of La Rioja, on her part, pointed out the recognition that the holding of the Conference implies for the tourist development of the region: “La Rioja possesses a unique and diverse heritage, both material and intangible, related to wine as food and as a product, and, in turn, that heritage constitutes a leading tourism offering that can and should be further enhanced,” she said.

