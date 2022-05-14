LAAC 2022 seminar to hold on July 28 in Lagos

The League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) has announced the hosting of its 2022 seminar in Lagos on July 28, with the theme; Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications. The seminar, which is the 26th edition of the yearly gathering, is according to LAAC, slated to host over 250 delegates, consisting stakeholders across the aviation and travel industry both in the private and public sectors.

The speakers at the event will be drawn from airlines, government agencies, travel agents, air travel passengers and others to lead in-depth discussions on the economic and safety implications surrounding sunset airports in Nigeria. According to Mr. Chinedu Eze, the Chairman, Conference Committee, the theme was informed by the multiple challenges that operation of sunset airports in Nigeria have faced over the years.

He stated that while the airlines continue to claim loss of billions of naira annually due to the impact of COVID- 19, some stakeholders feel there is no need for most Nigerian airports to operate virtual and instrument flights. Eze explained that the avenue would be the right place for major players to discuss the burning issue objectively, while also proffering solutions for the benefit of all.

He said: “Our past conferences have helped to shape the industry for the better. While we agree that that there are challenges in the sector, it is also the league’s belief that the challenges are not insurmountable. “For many, aircraft should remain in the air, but a situation where most of the airports can only offer day light operations and aircraft stay on ground for most parts of the day, may not augur well, but, again, where are the passengers? Even in the US, not all their airports operate 24 hours.”

Eze explained further that like the past years, the conference would be held physically and virtually, stressing that this would enable participation of stakeholders from across the world. According to him, key panelists, speakers and other participants have already confirmed their participation at this year’s event and assured that communiqué reached at the conference would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for action. Also speaking, Mr. Albinus Chiedu, the Secretary, Conference Committee, expressed optimism that like in the past, the conference would usher in new developments for the industry.

