LABASCO: ’82 set celebrates 40th anniversary Dec 10, releases programme a block of seven

All is set for the 40th anniversary of the 1982 set of the Old Students Association of Lagos Baptist Secondary School, LABASCO, Orile Agege, Lagos. The grand finale of the event will hold on December 10, in Lagos. According to a programme of events made available to FrontPage in Lagos on Saturday by the chairman of the anniversary committee, Mr. Kunle Ojeikere, the day’s activities will begin with a visit to the school. There, projects embarked upon as a way of giving back to their alma mater will be commissioned. FrontPage reports that the 1982 set had renovated a block of seven classrooms in the School II of their alma mater. This is as it also provided 12 magnetic white boards for the school. The association also promised to commence renovation work in its School I once the bureaucracy involved was completed. Upon completion of the commissioning of projects on the day of the anniversary, the old students will proceed to De Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, for the grand finale of the celebration
