Laboratory Scientists blame FG for worsening health sector

Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) yesterday blamed government inability to provide adequate environment for medical laboratory science practice to thrive as the main cause of misdiagnosis in the country’s health system. National President of the Association, Dr. Bassey Enya Bassey, who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital spoke at the opening ceremony of the association’s 56th Annual Scientific Conference and workshop. He said the theme of the conference- ‘Misdiagnosis and Patient Safety in Nigeria Health System: The Medical Laboratory Priority,’ was carefully selected bearing in mind the challenges being posed by misdiagnosis and the need to stem it.

Bassey, however, called on the federal government and other relevant authorities and corporate bodies to channel more efforts and resources in providing infrastructure for better medical laboratory investigations.

This, he said must involve medical scientists with requisite knowledge and expertise. According to him, government at all levels had been unable to provide the requisite and welltrained manpower that would adequately carry out correct diagnosis in the hospitals.

He said: “We still have the environment that is not ripe for laboratory to thrive, lack of well trained personnel that is in need of training and retraining, reagents are brought into the country without adequate supervision and reevaluation to ensure they are up to the best acceptable standards.

“The government should provide the right environment. Some state governments don’t have up to 10 medical laboratory scientists in their employment. This is unacceptable. “In this 21st Century, patient safety is a key consideration in healthcare management hence the focus on it. “Incidences of professionals churning out incorrect and discordant results are becoming noticeable and are clearly unacceptable because they lead to wrong medication, delayed patient management, wastage of scarce funds, long hospital stay and even death.

“The obvious testing lacuna observed in the management of Covid-19 outbreak readily comes to mind. “The country needs to be proactive and not wait to be overwhelmed by such cases before embarking on emergency interventions that are usually not far reaching enough.”

