Labour Accuse Govt Of Treating Workers With Disdain, Contempt

…to launch a campaign against employers dehumanising workers

…says Nigeria’s economy most mismanaged globally

Organised labour has accused the Nigerian government of treating workers with near disdain and outright contempt, despite their immeasurable contributions to the country’s growth and development.

Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and President Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Comrade Festus Osifo in a joint special read during the 2023 May Day celebration at the Eagle Square on Monday in Abuja with the theme, “Workers Rights and Socioeconomic Justice,”

While also accusing the government of viewing workers’ welfare as a case of charity, labour advised the government to look inwards and work towards treating workers as humans and major wealth contributors if it desires increased productivity and national development.

While insisting that workers’ welfare was central to the achievement of socioeconomic justice, labour noted that it was out to reestablish the mutually causative relationship between the nature and quality of the way workers were treated in Nigeria, and the depth of Socioeconomic justice that exists within the country.

They said: “It is not charity or a dash when workers’ salaries are improved! It is not a giveaway when we insist on a better deal for the workers who are the geese that lay the golden egg!

“It is neither self-seeking to ask for more decent – work compliance in our workplaces nor group speak when we articulate, protect and project our rights as a key social partner.

“We must deliberately and collectively seek the protection of workplace rights to protect our nation.

“The question is whether our leaders realize this and if they do, whether their actions and Policies are shaped by this understanding. Any nation that is thinking seriously about development will not joke with its workforce but unfortunately, our leaders treat us with near disdain and sometimes with outright contempt.

” If not, why would the welfare of workers be seen as charity? Why would governments at diverse levels owe workers arrears of Salaries running into years without remorse? Why the lethargy in paying workers their hard-earned income?

“You cannot continue treating us poorly and expect a miracle from us. We are shaped by how we are treated as anything that happens to us in the world of work impacts us positively or negatively causing us to either withdraw or commit more to work.

“It is therefore very simple, if our social partners want more from us, if they want to increase productivity which is the basis for national development then, they must be prepared to treat us better. They must be prepared to treat us first as humans and then, as major contributors to wealth creation.”

Labour also vowed to launch a nationwide campaign against any employer both in public and private found to be dehumanising its workers

“As part of our response comrades, with your permission, we shall mount a robust campaign rising out of this celebration against all the states and private sector employers involved in the denial and dehumanisation of workers all over the nation.

“We shall continue to work with the registrar of trade unions to give voice to all strata of workers whose voices are mute because no trade union currently represents them and we shall continue to insist on deepening and expanding our engagements at the revived NLAC to ensure that our extant laws and statutes remain in sync with international best practices and current realities.”

Raising concerns over the calibre of persons handling key economic positions in the country and certain policies which were observed as leading the country into a quagmire, labour expressed worry that the nation’s economy was on autopilot

“Our nation has unfortunately become a country led by men and women whose delight seems to be in enacting policies that are detrimental to the progress of the nation. The economy is on autopilot struggling on its own to survive while those entrusted to manage it kept throwing filth and injecting toxins into it.

“It is serially abused and has therefore become one of the most mismanaged economies in the world. All the key macroeconomic variables are not promising with inflation at double digits, unemployment worsening and rising and at nearly 40% with youth unemployment very high at 65%; the Exchange rate depreciating steeply while the debt stock continues to rise.

“The two key broad instruments for the successful management of any Economy as experts have pointed out remain to have the right mix of Monetary Policies and Fiscal policies.

“These are supposed to work in sync to create an effective and successful economic system but to all intents and purposes, the reverse is the case in our system as we have witnessed terrifying discordance between the managers of these two elements in our economy.

“Our debt profile as a nation must worry every patriot and it worries us not just as workers but as citizens of Nigeria.

“We have warned repeatedly of the dangers of excessive borrowing of foreign exchange-denominated loans and alerted the nation of the inherent danger urging the nation’s economic managers to desist but all of these fell on deaf ears with some very unfortunate attempts at justification.

“This prodigious borrowing has almost left our nation’s economy stranded and fiscally insufficient.

It is projected by the Debt Management Office (DMO) that by this month, our total Public debt will be about N77trn meaning that by the time this administration exits on the 29th, each Nigerian will be owing about N384,860 only.

“Today, our external debt profile stands around U$42b and is increasing and the debt to GDP is about 39% then the most worrying, is our debt service as of 2022 to revenue stands at 81% but this year’s budget shows that it is at 123% meaning that we will be unable to service our debts without borrowing that is for every N100 we earn as income, we need to borrow additional N23 from somewhere just to pay interests on our debt.

“Our Economy is in the doldrums. We wonder why these do not scare the nation’s leaders. We wonder whether they do not understand the implications of these for our nation both now and in the near future.

“We wonder why they refused to learn from the former debt trap which we successfully exited under the deft management of the Presidency of Obasanjo and his team of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. We wonder why they insist on eating our future now and putting us into another slavish debt trap?”

While vowing to commence actions against state governments owing salaries or pension arrears as well as states yet to fully implement the 2019 national minimum wage law, labour has demanded that the privatisation of the Electricity sector be reviewed in favour of Nigeria, resumption and ramping up of the activities of kidnappers and bandits since after the election be quickly addressed and the Judiciary should purge itself and redeem Nigeria’s democracy by proper handling of the various election petitions before it.

Other demands include; setting up of an independent panel to investigate the INEC chairman and his team in their conduct of the last general election, an investigation of the N12b spent by the Aviation Ministry to buy 10 fire trucks, a total stop to the ongoing legislative move in the NASS to stop Medical personnel from taking employment outside the country, and a halt to every action, program or policies that may inflict any form of suffering on Nigerians and workers