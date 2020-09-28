Labour adamant, begins strike

Attempts by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to convince the organised labour to shelve its planned strike over the increase of price of petrol and hike in electricity tariff were unsuccessful as the unions have insisted to execute their plan from today.

As at 10:30p.m., the Federal Government delegation and leaders of organized labour were still meeting at the Presidential Villa, to avert the nationwide strike. Gbajabiamila met with the labour leaders yesterday at the National Assembly and appealed to them to consider the consequences of the planned strike “on the people we are trying to protect.”

But the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, insisted that the ultimatum by organised labour for a total strike subsists unless government meets their demand.

Addressing labour leaders represented by Wabba, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and the General Secretary of NLC, Mr. Emma Ugboaja, Gbajabiamila said the meeting was delayed because of his assumption that the negotiations between government and labour would yield positive results.

He said: “This is an appeal to you to tarry a while maybe for a few weeks. My concern is the consequence of the action on the people we are trying to protect. “When we have a complete government shutdown, the people that we seek to protect will invariably end up holding the short end of the stick and it ends up defeating the purpose. Sometimes, no matter how long negotiation last, at the end, the interest of the people matters.

The leadership of the House shares your thoughts and philosophy regards to workers plight. c “On the electricity tariff, the government is saying it is the lowest in the world. If that be the case, then we have to take another look at it because nobody is in business to lose.

Then, what we should be talking about here is the timing. We agree with you on the timing and that’s why we told the government that we can’t do it this time. If we agree on that, then you will agree with me that these measures are not good economic measures. “In the meantime, I want to appeal to you in the interest of those we are trying to protect to tarry a while, even if it is a couple of weeks.

The budget is coming to the National Assembly. I have read about some palliatives being considered. We will make sure that this is done. “This is an appeal. I want you to see the House not Representatives as your partner. There will always be clashes between government and labour every where in the world. But let it not be said that in the case of Nigeria, it has become a recurring decimal.”

Responding, Wabba, who spoke on behalf of labour, noted that the two issues in contention, which have created untold hardship for Nigerians in general and workers in particular were done without consultation with the organised labour. He commended the speaker for seeking firsthand information on the matter from labour.

The NLC President said: “These two policy announcements were made without consultation with organised labour and it has led to a lot of dislocation in the economy of many Nigerians because the purchasing power of a lot of Nigerians has been completely eroded. Inflation is also soaring while the cost of goods and services is out of the reach of Nigerians.

As I speak to you today, a bag of 50kg of rice is selling for about N33,000. “It is because of the fact that it has had negative impact on the wellbeing of workers and Nigerians in general that we thought that these issues needed to be discussed. Labour has engaged these issues for the past 30 years.

The first increase was in 1988 under Babangida and labour responded. “We have been able to get some mitigation for workers and some times, outright reversal and in some cases, we got a lot of palliatives for our members.

Certainly, this particular one will not be different. We believe that in taking such a major decision, all stakeholders needed to be consulted. “We have also looked at the template they have used in implementing the increase and we noticed a lot of discrepancies which the government has also agreed and promised to investigate.

“The power sector has been privatised. Seven years down the line, we are still going in the wrong direction. How can we privatise and government is still putting in money?

Instead of addressing the issue, we are now transferring the burden to Nigerians by increasing tariff. “We have had two meetings with government and at the last meeting, government requested that we adjourn the meeting for consultation before the meeting is reconvened. We are expecting that the issues will be resolved in the interest of all Nigerians.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Wabba said the bottom line is that “we want this burden that has now been shifted to Nigerians as consumers also be lifted so that we can have a decent life.”

On the court injunction stopping the strike, Wabba said unions were yet to be served, but was quick to ask: “Are you not aware also that there is a court judgement stopping the tariff ? There is a valid judgement everyfrom the High Court stopping the tariff increase and that judgement is still subsisting. Are you not aware of that?

“And on the issue or the court judgement, we have not been served as I said, because in good faith, you’ll recall that we were on the negotiation table up till late Thursday night.

“Therefore, our expectation is that we should be able to, in good faith, continue to dialogue, not to try to ambush because we have not received the order as of today, and we don’t know the details of any order. Clearly speaking, we cannot speak on something that is not before us.

“The reality is that, and also shared with you, on the issue of electricity tariff, we have a court judgement, not court order, that has nullified the increase in tariff and, therefore, we believe that the Rule of Law must always prevail. And in this case also, we want the right thing to be done.”

