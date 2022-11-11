Business

Labour berates FG’s approach to food sector business

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has cautioned the Federal Government over its approach to issues in the food sector, saying some policies directed at the sector could lead to its collapse. While calling on the overnment to save the sector from extinction as the 10 per cent excise duty placed on carbonated drinks has caused over 5,000 workers to be thrown out of employment in the last eight months, the workers in separate letters to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said the introduction of the duty had crippled the business from January 2022 till date.

Recall that federal Government, imposed 10 per cent water taxation on carbonated drinks in food sector last year. In the letters signed by the President of NUFBTE, Lateef Oyelekan, the union lamented that it had lost over 5000 workers on redundancy exercise due to excess taxation. He said: “The life span of finished products (FCMG) is six month; over billions of products have expired and will be discarded because of the price increase of the finished products. “Raw materials of the prod-ucts will be expiring soon probably in December or January which costs over billions of naira.

The production of goods daily which was formally 12 hours per day, six days a week (Monday – Saturday) has now reduced to eight hours per day and three times a week. “Companies that have six production lines have shut three lines and most companies are now left with three lines to produce due to the excess percentage on excise duty and taxation. Companies are struggling to produce.” Oyelekan said all the facts given by the union could be verified from the custom officers deployed to each food factories. According to the NUFBTE president, finished products in companies are being discarded because of its expiration and lack of purchase from customers because of products price increase.

The letter read further, “Having said that, in the past years companies like Nigeria Bottling Company, Nigeria Breweries Limited, Nestle, Seven Up Bottling Company, International Breweries, Nigeria Flour Mills to mention a few engaged Technical school holders, GCE holders, OND holders, HND holders and train them in the company’s technical training college for a year, after which they were employed. This is not the case again in recent times

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

14m units housing deficit: NNPC subsidiary initiates steps to tackle challenge

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has initiated steps towards solving the reported 14 million units of housing deficit in the country. This development was made public on Saturday, when NUPRC’s Cooperative Society flagged off construction of one of its staff residential housing schemes in Abuja. […]
Business

Nigeria decries low trade engagement with Egypt

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigeria has decried the low level of trade with Egypt, two economic powers on the African continent. Nigeria’s Ambassador to the northern Africa country, Malam Nura Rimi, noted that statistics showed that notwithstanding the sizes of the two economies, volume of trade between them was low. He spoke at the maiden edition of the Nigeria-Egypt […]
Business

U.S implores Nigerian agribusinesses to attend Gulfood Show

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of efforts to support the food industry and agribusiness value chain in Nigeria, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is highlighting two opportunities for Nigerian agribusiness to attend Gulfood Show 2022 from February 13-17 and Agribusiness Trade Mission in Dubai from February 16-21, hosted by the U.S. Department of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica