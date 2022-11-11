Labour berates FG’s approach to food sector business

The National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has cautioned the Federal Government over its approach to issues in the food sector, saying some policies directed at the sector could lead to its collapse. While calling on the overnment to save the sector from extinction as the 10 per cent excise duty placed on carbonated drinks has caused over 5,000 workers to be thrown out of employment in the last eight months, the workers in separate letters to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said the introduction of the duty had crippled the business from January 2022 till date.

Recall that federal Government, imposed 10 per cent water taxation on carbonated drinks in food sector last year. In the letters signed by the President of NUFBTE, Lateef Oyelekan, the union lamented that it had lost over 5000 workers on redundancy exercise due to excess taxation. He said: “The life span of finished products (FCMG) is six month; over billions of products have expired and will be discarded because of the price increase of the finished products. “Raw materials of the prod-ucts will be expiring soon probably in December or January which costs over billions of naira.

The production of goods daily which was formally 12 hours per day, six days a week (Monday – Saturday) has now reduced to eight hours per day and three times a week. “Companies that have six production lines have shut three lines and most companies are now left with three lines to produce due to the excess percentage on excise duty and taxation. Companies are struggling to produce.” Oyelekan said all the facts given by the union could be verified from the custom officers deployed to each food factories. According to the NUFBTE president, finished products in companies are being discarded because of its expiration and lack of purchase from customers because of products price increase.

The letter read further, “Having said that, in the past years companies like Nigeria Bottling Company, Nigeria Breweries Limited, Nestle, Seven Up Bottling Company, International Breweries, Nigeria Flour Mills to mention a few engaged Technical school holders, GCE holders, OND holders, HND holders and train them in the company’s technical training college for a year, after which they were employed. This is not the case again in recent times

