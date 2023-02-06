Labour chides FG over naira crisis

…says informal economy suffering

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has come against the Federal Government over the continued scarcity of fuel and naira notes, stating that the informal economy is worst hit. Lamenting the situation during an interaction with journalists in Lagos, the President of the association, Comrade Tommy Okon, said that this was not the best time for government, its machineries and players, saying that the country would continue to be in serious trouble, except the government urgently rejigs the informal economy. Okon, who expressed Nigerians’ concerns and pains, said the economic advisers to the government had failed in their capacities. The ASCSN boss condemned the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not understanding the policy rather than making life difficult for workers. Okon said leading a protest or shutting down the economy would only make the government feast on it to postpone the general elections. He expressed optimism that Nigeria could be a better nation with the right leadership that has the competence, capacity, content and capacity to move forward, adding that Nigerians should also ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders that will move the country forward. “Nigeria is like a vehicle without an engine, and not yet uhuru for the incoming ad-ministration, because the next president is going to face the issues he never bargained for. “We in the labour movement don’t want to take chances because if we lead a protest, the government will cash in on that and say the economy is not conducive for the conduct of elections. We are very conscious of it. We are now applying a scientific approach to industrial relations. “Our PVC is our weapon and any government that is anti-worker would be voted out, irrespective of religion, political affiliation. “We need a leader who is conscious, someone who has the capacity, competence, capability and contents to deliver. “Any government that is coming that will not show enormous concern for the workers should be ready to face the wrath of the workers. We are only keeping silent because we want this government to leave in peace so that nobody will accuse the labour union of sabotaging the government to achieve their plans to stop the conduct of elections,” he said.

