Business

Labour chides FG over naira crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says informal economy suffering

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has come against the Federal Government over the continued scarcity of fuel and naira notes, stating that the informal economy is worst hit. Lamenting the situation during an interaction with journalists in Lagos, the President of the association, Comrade Tommy Okon, said that this was not the best time for government, its machineries and players, saying that the country would continue to be in serious trouble, except the government urgently rejigs the informal economy. Okon, who expressed Nigerians’ concerns and pains, said the economic advisers to the government had failed in their capacities. The ASCSN boss condemned the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for not understanding the policy rather than making life difficult for workers. Okon said leading a protest or shutting down the economy would only make the government feast on it to postpone the general elections. He expressed optimism that Nigeria could be a better nation with the right leadership that has the competence, capacity, content and capacity to move forward, adding that Nigerians should also ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders that will move the country forward. “Nigeria is like a vehicle without an engine, and not yet uhuru for the incoming ad-ministration, because the next president is going to face the issues he never bargained for. “We in the labour movement don’t want to take chances because if we lead a protest, the government will cash in on that and say the economy is not conducive for the conduct of elections. We are very conscious of it. We are now applying a scientific approach to industrial relations. “Our PVC is our weapon and any government that is anti-worker would be voted out, irrespective of religion, political affiliation. “We need a leader who is conscious, someone who has the capacity, competence, capability and contents to deliver. “Any government that is coming that will not show enormous concern for the workers should be ready to face the wrath of the workers. We are only keeping silent because we want this government to leave in peace so that nobody will accuse the labour union of sabotaging the government to achieve their plans to stop the conduct of elections,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ilodianya: Economic recession in developed countries’ll increase FDIs in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The CEO, SFS Capital Nigeria Limited, Patrick Ilodianya, in this interview with Abolaji Adebayo, speaks on likely economic boom in Nigeria soon through foreign direct investment if the 2023 election provides a friendly atmosphere     What is the state of the investment landscape in Nigeria? The investment landscape in Nigeria is very interesting with […]
Business

FBNInsurance declares 74k dividend

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Shareholders in FBNInsurance Limited, a leading insurer in Nigeria, recently approved a full year dividend of 74 kobo per ordinary share for the year end 2021. Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Val Ojumah, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance Limited, stated that FBNInsurance financial performance in 2021 demonstrated the company’s strong […]
Business

Lender reaffirms commitment to export trade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank has reiterated that it remains the partner of choice in Africa for export trade because of its unique positioning, wide network, pan African payment switch, settlement capabilities, digital products and strategic focus. Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, made this assertion while speaking on “African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy, opportunities, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica