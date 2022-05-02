Labour demands pay rise for soldiers, police, others

Organised labour yesterday demanded an increase in the salaries of civil servants, armed forces, police and paramilitary agencies.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) made the demand during the 2022 Workers Day in Abuja.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba asked the Federal Government to ensure the implementation of the salary increment for teachers and police officers.

He said: “We demand an upward review of the salary of core civil servants, officers of the Nigeria Police Force, members of our armed forces and paramilitary agencies who make huge sacrifices to keep us safe.

We believe it is only just to narrow their emoluments and those of employees in other segments of the public service.”

