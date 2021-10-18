Labour disputes: FG to upgrade Industrial Arbitration Panel to Commission

News Top Stories

The Federal Government has revealed ongoing plans to upgrade the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) into a permanent commission, with the view of ensuring a more efficient and speedy resolution of industrial disputes between employers and employees

 

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who made the revelation while receiving Federal Arbitrators from the IAP over the weekend in Abuja, commended the arbitrators for discharging their duties happily and creditably.

 

Ngige, who noted that the proposed commission would operate with its own bureaucracy, recalled that the IAP, which came into existence 40 years ago, gave birth to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) adding that the decision for a gradation of the Labour Law to establish the National Industrial Court of Nigeria was because of the IAP.

 

He said: “As of today, the hierarchy of industrial dispute resolution is that we should start here if the people decide to come here to report. We can put up a Tribunal. We can put up a Board of Inquiry if a strike has occurred.

If we cannot resolve the dispute here, we then go up to the IAP. If they are not satisfied with the IAP, then they go up to the NICN.

“So, it is the same ladder stepwise formation for the normal disputes. If it is interpersonal, it is State High Court/Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

 

“More importantly, I want to inform you that in the Labour Law review, which the ILO asked us to do, the IAP is targeted as one of the places we will review, to make it a permanent commission.”

