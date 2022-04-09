News

Labour disrupts NGF, Speakers meeting over LG autonomy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

As the struggle over autonomy for state House of Assembly, Judiciary and Local Government Council rages on, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday disrupted the Nigeria Governors Forum and Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Taking over the entrance of Fraiser Suites by Grand Square Supermarket, Central Area, Abuja with placards and banners of different inscriptions chanting solidarity songs, however,the governors on sighting the protesting workers turned their vehicles, fleeing the venue. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who noted that the objective of the protest was to ensure the governors and the state assembly speakers make the autonomy for local government and state judiciary a part of their agenda, insisting that the failure of the local government system in the country and the inability of the three arms of government in the state to operate independently have brought a lot of challenges to the country.

He said: “All of us could recall that the issue of autonomy and independence for these three arms of government to operate independently, has been an issue in Nigeria. And that has led to a lot of challenges. ‘‘I can say as a matter of fact, that because the local government system is not working.

That is why the security architecture of Nigeria today has collapsed. “There is no security anywhere because that tier of government that should provide all the necessary information is not functioning. Some of their responsibilities, including fixing roads and creating employment opportunities have been taken over. “And that is why you see people now moving enmass from the state capitals and the local governments to the city centres, it is a very chaotic process. “We must put this to an end. We can have the system reversed because we have competent people, people well educated that are in our local governments. In the local government, we have all carriers, we have professors. “They must endorse this bill for the autonomy of the judiciary and theyvmust endorse the bill for the autonomy of the parliament.

 

Leave a Reply

