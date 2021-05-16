Labour, El-Rufai head for showdown over workers’ sack

Labour: No govt has sacked workers like El-Rufai

•KDSG: We have a subsisting warrant to arrest of Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai are heading for a showdown over the plan by workers across the state to protest and down tools tomorrow. That is following the sack of some local government workers in the state.

This is as the state government asked workers to disregard the planned strike and report to work, adding that it has, “notified security agencies about the planned strike action of the NLC and necessary steps will be taken to thwart the violent intent of the organisers.”

The government also disclosed that there is a subsisting warrant for the arrest of Ayuba Wabba, the NLC president, over the last protest against the sack of teachers in the state.

The NLC, on its part, said, the workers should disregard the “threat” of the state government, adding that no government in the history of the country has sacked workers like the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Malam Jafaru Sani, reminded the unionists that the ban on public procession is still in force across the state.

The government revealed that “some trade unionists plan to recruit hoodlums, including from other states, to destroy facilities and create mayhem under the pretext of engaging in strike action. “Apart from the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 protocols, a ban on public processions subsists in this state.”

The commissioner vowed that the state government, “will protect its facilities and the right of its staff to access and work in their offices’’ reminding that “it is unlawful for anyone to try to deny them access or exit.’’ He also recalled that some trade unionists, led by Wabba unleashed mayhem “on Kaduna during their rampage of 8 November 8, 2017″. Jafarau further stated that there is a subsisting warrant for the arrest of Wabba for the vandalization of government facilities, in violation of the Miscellaneous Offences Act and other laws of the land since 2017. The commissioner also said that some trade unions have assured the government that they will not be part of the planned sabotage of social and economic life. However, a statement by the State Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Christiana John Bawa, said no any employer of state government under the present leadership of Governor Nasir El rufai has job security nor is safe from disengagement. Bawa lamented that in April 2021, Kaduna State Government sacked over 4,000 workers without following due process. “It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government sacked over 30,000 workers in 2016 and up to date their entitlements have not been settled. “Since the history of Nigeria, there’s no government that disengaged workers like the present government of Governor Nasir Elrufai.

“This is the time to tell the world that Kaduna State government is anti-worker and want to destroy the civil service in the name of reform, enough for the sacking of workers by Kaduna State Government.”

The statement further said all affiliates of NLC in the state has already directed its members to join the strike, adding that “President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ayuba Waba and other national Presidents with General Secretaries of affiliates will be in Kaduna State to ensure full enforce- ment of the strike.

