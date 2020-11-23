News

Labour/FG rift: There’s no strike option on the table – Labour

Posted on

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

Following the walk out on Federal Government by Organised Labour during a meeting to resolve the issues of Petroleum price increase and electricity tariff on Sunday night, Labour has said there was no strike option on the table.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Deputy President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, maintained that the walk out could mean an expression of anger given government’s insincerity to the issues under contention.

While stressing that labour could not on its own declare strike without engaging with its members and following due process, he said contrary to citizen’s reactions, the Labour movement has not lost focus.

Details later…

Reporter

