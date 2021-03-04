Labour gives Ekiti Assembly 7-day ultimatum over sacked workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti chapter has given Speaker of the state House of Assembly, HonFunminiyi Afuye a 7-day ultimatum to reinstate 21 workers allegedly sacked by the Assembly Service Commission. Theunion, however, threatened to commence an indefinite strike from 10th March, 2021 should the Assembly refusetoreinstatetheworkers. The workers were in January relieved of their duties over what they called illegal recruitment into the service by the immediate past administration.

The Union in a letter dated 3rd March, 2021 by its Secretaries, Comrade Akinyemi Eunice, Secretary, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Kuloogun Lawrence and the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Gbenga Olowoyo insisted on a strike should the Assembly refuse the union’s directive. It reads: “With constraint, the state leadership of the organized labour wishes to remind you that the twenty one workers erroneously sacked by the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission after many appeal letters and personal contacts to your esteemed person and other stakeholders, the sacked workers are yet to be reinstated.

“As a matter of fact, the state organized labour believes in peaceful resolution of the issue but the leadership of the organized labour has been overstretched due to indifferent attitude of Mr. Speaker and the entire House of Assembly leadership. “Mr. Speaker sir, You will recall that; the organized labour called your attention to this ugly development vide a letter dated 11th January, 2021 with ref ESOL/EKS/VOl1/68 titled Re-Staff Audit in Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission Need for caution to enable your office address this issue squarely.”

