Labour gives Kwara 14-day ultimatum over minimum wage

Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday gave the state government a 14- day ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage or face an industrial action.

Theunionsmadethisknown in a statement signed by their respective leaders; Issa Ore, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in the state; Ezekiel Adegoke, acting Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman and Saliu Suleiman, chairman state Joint National Council (JNC).

The statement reads in part; “We observed that the state government after the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage has refused to sign the agreement for immediate implementation to all categories of workers of this state despite our several letters to this effect, which were not properly responded to by the state government.

“Having critically analysed the economic implication of the present situation on the agreed minimum wage, we therefore demand immediate signing and implementation of the already agreed minimum wage for all categories of workers in the state, including anupwardreviewof the negotiated minimum wage by 50 percentforKwaraworkers.”

The unions also said that; “It noted with dismay, the directive of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to the Ministry of Finance to stop the deduction and remittance of union checkoff dues and other third party deductions to the concerned unions and associations in the state, whereas deduction of check-off dues is the statutory obligation of every employer of labour where union operates.”

The labour unions therefore urged Governor AbdulRazaq to reverse the directive and start remitting check-off dues to all concerned industrial unions and associations without further delay.

The unions also called on the governor to pay hazard allowance to the state health workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, while cautioning him not to cause salary disparity among workers in the state health sector and thise in local governments in the state.

