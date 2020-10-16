Labour hails FG for scrapping SARS

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for dissolving the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) just as it called on Nigerian youths to avoid any form of violence in the ongoing nation-wide protests against police brutality. The President, ASCSN , Comrade Bola-Audu Innocent, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, stated that the announcement on by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the effect that the much-criticized SARS has been scrapped, really poured balm on frayed nerves of millions of Nigerians.

“The disbanding of SARS by the Federal Government following mass protests by the youths and civil society groups across the country demonstrated clearly that President Buhari listens to the cries of the people.

“This is why we commend Mr. President for bringing to an end the ugly saga of SARS and accordingly urge the youths to make the ongoing nation-wide agitations violence free so as not to defeat the purpose for which the protests are being carried out,” the union stated. According to the ASCSN, some of the accusations against SARS by the protesters include the claims that the outfit indulged in extra-judi-cial killings, detention of citizens without trial, extortion, and other acts of human rights violations.

It recommended that in view of the noticeable shortcomings of SARS, the new policing arrangement being worked out by the Federal Government to replace SARS should be structured in a manner that would make it acceptable to Nigerians. Moreover, the police reforms promised by Mr. President should be holistic in nature so as to ensure that the allegations levelled against SARS do not find their ways into the Nigeria Police Force through another guise.

“We also wish to strongly advise that officers and men that will be deployed to the new Unit when established should be exposed to constant training and retraining especially on modern policing methods including how to relate and treat the citizens with civility and refrain from acting in manners that tend to suggest that they are out to cow, oppress, and humiliate the populace.

“In this connection, we believe that officers and men of the police force who have served for at least 10 years should be the ones to be seconded to the new Unit to be created since this crop of officers, over the years, have gone through the mills and in the process learnt how to relate with the civilian population without causing constant conflicts with members of the public,” the union emphasised.

It also canvassed the need for the new unit to have the functional mode of monitoring, evaluation and enforcement required of a Police Unit that deals with the public on daily basis. on also supports the creation of complaints bureau and strategic stakeholders forum as a regular platform to receive complaints on line on the activities of police officers since that would go a long way to minimise frictions and restore confidence of the citizens in the policing system in the country.

“It is also our hope that the planned investigative team that will be an arm of the new policing arrangement will respond promptly to complaints and carry out thorough investigation while officers found culpable will be brought to justice. “We have no doubt whatsoever that if these reforms are implemented, the new envisaged police unit to be saddled with combating violent crimes will meet the aspirations of Nigerians,” the union stressed.

