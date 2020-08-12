Labour issues 14-day ultimatum to MTN over staff welfare

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to MTN Nigeria over activities bordering on poor workers’ welfare.

The association, which is an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement alleged discriminatory remuneration, lack of exit package structure, unholy employee relations practices, abuse of expatriate quota policy, flagrant disregard of the law governing maternity leave, apartheid condition of service, restrictivecareerpath among others.

The statement signed by the President and General Secretary of the union, Comrades Opeyemi Tomori and Okonu Abdullah, respectively, and made available to journalists yesterday stated that all attempt to address the concerns with the chief executive officer of the company had failed, stressing that such actions portend great danger to the industrial relations milieu within MTN Nigeria.

The union added that issues relating to remuneration of workers, exit packages for long term staff, employee relations practices, and abuse of expatriate quota, amongst others, were the burning issues, stressing that the company should change its way towards the Union and its members in the organization.

“MTN practices an unwholesome, insensitive and discriminatory structure in the emoluments of some categories of workers.

Workers on the same job level earn disproportionately. In many cases, members of a team earn more than their team leads and even more than their direct managers. “Non-payment of severance benefits at the point of departure of employees after long years of dedicated and uninterrupted services to the company has become a deep frustrating practice to the live long guarantees for workers in MTN. “

The company claims it has not been paying exiting employees severance benefits hence; it cannot be a matter for negotiation with the Union despite the fact that social dialogue demands that all matters without exception concerning workers in the workplace are subject to negotiation.

“The rate at which companies in the telecommunications sector import excessive manpower to the country to do jobs Nigerians are not lacking in competence is alarming. It is becoming pervasive in MTN Nigeria as well.

We have several expatriates in the company, who do exactly what Nigerians do. “Most of these expatriates are trained by Nigerians and we still wonder how the permits for these individuals were approved,” the union leaders stated.

Like this: Like Loading...