Labour issues and need for reorientation in Nigeria

On August 2, 2021, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) began an indefinite nationwide strike over demands for improved conditions, payment of salaries ranging between two to nineteen months by some state governments, failure to domesticate Medical Residency Training (MRT) Act 2017 in states, among others.

Less than four months back, between April 1 and 10, 2021, the Resident Doctors were on strike over the same issues and the strike was called off following a memorandum of understanding signed by the Federal Government and the leadership of the NARD led by Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi. Resident Doctors are supposedly doctors in training, if you like interns, who provide direct care to patients covering diagnosis, management and treatment.

They work in intensive care units, emergency departments, operating rooms and general patient wards supervised by senior residents and specialists.

There are estimated 16,800 resident doctors in Nigeria, which represent about 40% of the total (42,000) registered doctors in the country. Without any doubt, they are a very critical pillar of healthcare delivery services in hospitals whose absence always results in shutting down hospitals across the country.

The frequent strikes by resident doctors and other health workers generally are unfortunate and avoidable and always lead to preventable deaths of patients in the country.

Given the cost to human life from strikes by health workers, it is quite alarming that strike actions in a sector as important as health would be taking place at all.

This is a sector that by every standard should be classified as essential, based on which there should be special legal restrictions regarding labour actions such as strikes.

Healthcare, utility services such as electricity and water supply, law enforcement, fire fighting and food services are all categorised both by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations (UN) as essential services. Being categorised as essential services does not prevent workers in the sector from being organised under a trade union.

The existence of a union should be mainly for the purpose of collective bargaining to improve the working conditions of workers and negotiate higher wages.

In addition, the existence of trade unions in these sectors would also ensure that collective bargaining promotes the growth and competitiveness in the sector, so that they can expand employment opportunities, productivity and wages.

Part of the questions that cannot be ignored, will be the issue of both the legal and institutional frameworks for collective bargaining in Nigeria. Is it a case of gaps in Nigeria’s labour laws such that operations of essential service sectors could be reduced to normal operations associated with other lesser sectors whose activities don’t pose any direct threat to human life?

Or is it a case that there is the necessary legal framework but weak institutional capacity for both enforcement of the laws and regulations of the conducts of both employers and employees in sectors classified as essential services?

One of the things that must be acknowledged is that Nigeria has all the needed laws and perhaps the most progressive labour laws in the world.

These are provided under the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, Trade Union Act, Labour (Employment) Act, Factory Act, Workmen’s Compensation Act, Trade Disputes (Essential Services) Act, etc.

Procedural rules and regulations governing workplaces, including negotiations between employers and employees are provided. Specifically, ILO Convention 98, which guarantees the right to organise and bargain collectively, is ratified under the Trade Unions Act.

Provisions of the Act, Cap 437 Section 24: l, guarantees unconditional recognition of trade unions by employers.

One of the things that can be deduced is that practice of collective bargaining between workers’ and employers’ organisations is not restricted to unions registered under the law, which is why professional organisations such as NARD could negotiate and enter into agreements that are binding on work organisations where their members are employed.

A major challenge for Nigeria’s labour relations may have to do with issues of over centralisation and institutional capacity to manage, regulate and facilitate negotiations and agreements.

The issue of over-centralisation will continue to create challenges largely because the negotiation between workers’ and employers’ organisations is no longer informed by the empirical reality of resources available.

There is a mind-set in the country that the government has all the resources required to implement agreements.

Most Nigerians, including leaders of workers’ organisations and their members believe that the problem is that the resources are being diverted by political leaders.

The consequence is that almost all collective bargaining negotiation ends up as power contests between workers’ and employers’ organisations. Because of power contests, conditions of indeterminateness as propounded by the late English Economist, W. H. Hutt in the book: ‘The Theory of Collective Bargaining’, is created.

According to him, conditions of indeterminateness make “sharing of gross returns of industry between capital and labour … in perpetual flux and never have time to settle into a state of stable equilibrium. … to a very considerable extent … determined by circumstances which may fairly be called fortuitous, and may be greatly influenced by a bargain between the employer and the employed.

Consequently, almost every negotiation and agreement produces new sets of disagreements and disputes between workers and their organisations.

This is largely where Nigeria found itself. Although under the law, provision of dispute settlement is required to go through processes of mediation, conciliation and compulsory adjudication through the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) and National Industrial Court (NIC), the reality is the almost complete absence of any mechanism to negotiate resolution or at the least implement agreement.

Over the years, however, conciliation and mediation, as functions of labour administration, have greatly declined due to lethargic factors largely because of indecisiveness of the Ministry of Labour.

For instance, the processes for access to both the IAP and NIC, being the two legal bodies with the primary responsibility of dispute settlement that are legally binding, are mainly through the Minister of Labour.

It is curious to ask, out of all the plethora of industrial disputes leading to strikes, how many have been filed before the IAP and NIC to pre-empt strikes? lLukman is the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Abuja

