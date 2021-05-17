Metro & Crime

Labour/Kaduna face-off: IGP orders deployment of operatives, assets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…AIGs, CPs to frustrate emergence of new security threat

Worried by the disruptive effect of the industrial action by organised labour in Kaduna State, and its implication on security, the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered “the deployment of additional Police operatives and crime prevention assets to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway”.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who conveyed the IGP’s directive in a statement, Monday, said it was a preemptive strategy geared towards providing maximum security cover for residents and travellers.
“The IGP gave the directive as a proactive measure to protect communities and travelers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna – Abuja Expressway following the disruption of other means of transportation by industrial action in Kaduna State,” Mba said.
According to him: “The IGP noted that the deployment is designed to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralize possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.
“Consequently, the police chief has ordered the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the Zonal and State Commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna – Abuja Highway and its environs, to ensure that new threats to lives and property do not thrive within their Areas of Responsibility (AoRs), as a result of the strike.
“Similarly, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau has been directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway.
“While assuring citizens that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the IGP has called on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.
“Citizens are also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the Police,” the statement concluded.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

