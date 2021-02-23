Business

Labour kicks against airport concession, slams Turkish Airlines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has once again kicked against the planned Federal Government concession of some of the nation’s airports, especially the cash cows, saying that it is not to the advantage of the Nigerian people.

 

The organised labour in a communiqué issued after the National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC held earlier in the week at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja also berated Turkish Airways and Caverton Helicopter for unjustifiably sacking some of their workers in the country.

 

The NEC of NLC comprises all the presidents, general secretaries and treasurers of NLC’s affiliate unions; chairpersons and secretaries of state councils and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and members of the National Administrative Council (NAC). The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Comrades Ayuba Wabba and Emmanuel Ugboaja, the President and General Secretary, NLC, respectively, said that the move by the government to concession Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Airports to private business was unnecessary.

 

It insisted that neither concession nor privatisation of public assets were in favour of government or the public, rather favours individuals in the system. It said: “The NEC also discussed the current move by government to concession Nigeria’s major airports to private business.

 

The NEC described the move as resonating with the appetite by successive Nigerian governments to pri  vatise every public asset.

 

“The NEC warned that experience shows that neither concession nor privatisation of public enterprises and assets have been to the advantage of the Nigerian people and workers.”

On the recent sack of Nigerian workers by some organisations in the system, especially Turkish Airlines and Caverton Helicopters, the NEC frowned at move further adding that Caverton Helicopters on several occasions engaged in anti-union activities. “NEC deplored the industrial tyranny by Turkish Airlines and Caverton Helicopters,” it said.

The NEC further alleged that both private and public organisations intentionally attacked workers and trampled on their trade union rights in order to provoke the unions to act.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

