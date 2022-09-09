Business

Labour kicks against FG's plans to privatise TCN

Organised labour under the aegis of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has kicked against planned privatisation of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Speaking on the position of the Congress in Lagos, the President, Comrade Festus Osifo, accused the government of shying away from its responsibilities.

He said the bane of privatisation in Nigeria was that government sells businesses to its cronies that lack managerial skills. According to him, “government should not shy away from its responsibility. Instead of the government finding a way to manage the issue, they want to push the burden down the road.” He noted that it was an emphatic ‘No’ to the planned privatisation, stressing that government sells the businessman to their friends and cronies, who don’t have any idea about managing such business.

Osifo also attributed this to why power generation and distribution companies do not function optimally. “The privatisation of Discos and Gencos has practically failed and government needs to get it right with them. On casualisation of workers, he said the Congress would come up with a blueprint for the government and the Ministry of Labour and Employment on how to tackle the menace. While emphasising that the issue cannot be eradicated completely, he, however, said it could be reduced to the barest minimum, adding that “our target is to work as an affiliate and come up with a strategic roadmap on how will address the issue of casualisation. “Across the various sector, the issue differs so we are going to take it sectorally to address it.

“TUC position has been not to casualisation and it is our responsibility to come up with a workable roadmap for tackling it. “The goal will be to reduce casual workers in various sectors in Nigeria. Nigerians are being enslaved and it is applicable in all sectors including the media organisations. As part of concerns over the lingering strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), he also called on the Federal Government to borrow money to meet the university lecturers’ demands. He said part of the money government intended borrowing to fund the N19 trilion 2023 budget should be deployed in resolving the crisis. “If the money to be borrowed is to complete the Second Niger Bridge or railway line, the question is who wants to use them? Those sectors are not more important than education. ”We have been borrowing money to solve our infrastructural problems and no infrastructure is more valuable than human assets. ”We must get our priority right and government needs to put on its thinking cap. In civilised society, the government is made up of serious-minded people. The common man on the street is more creative than the people elected to public office,” he said. He lamented the brain drain in the country, saying any government that fails to fix education is a joker. “We don’t know when the strike will be called off, all we are hearing is blame game. The president has the obligation to resolve this issue,” he added.

 

