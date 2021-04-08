Labour kicks over sack of Kaduna workers

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council yesterday kicked against the sack and casualisation of workers in the state civil service. The congress said the move will worsen the insecurity and economic challenges already experienced in the state. Addressing a press conference at the end of its emergency SEC meeting jointly addressed by the NLC, Kaduna State Chairman, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and state Secretary, Christiana John Bawa, the congress called on the government to “reverse the decision on the mass sack of workers, and seek alternative means of running government without inflicting additional pains on the people.” Labour said: “On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, thousands of workers in the local government services of the state were issued with sack letters.

The mass sack of workers in the public service of Kaduna state has been undertaken without recourse to the payment of gratuity, against Section 210 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees pension rights and also without any fair hearing accorded the affected workers.”

