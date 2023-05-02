News

Labour Lauds Masari Over Contributory Health Scheme

The organised labour in Katsina State has lauded the Aminu Bello Masari administration for establishing the Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Scheme that has availed workers access to healthcare services at subsidised cost.

The labour’s position was made known by the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Muntari Ruma, in his May Day address on behalf of workers in the state. He said under the contributory healthcare scheme, workers access healthcare services at various accredited healthcare centres across the state at a minimum cost of ten per cent for drugs received from a pharmacy.

The TUC chairman explained that the scheme operates on 2.5 per cent deduction from the workers’ consolidated salary as mandated by the National Health Act, 2014 while the scheme covers the worker, their spouses and four biological children below the age of 18.

