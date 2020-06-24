Metro & Crime

Labour leader, Ayodele Akele, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayodele Akele, a former Lagos Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is dead.
Akele was National Conscience Party (NCP) General Secretary.
He passed away in America on Tuesday.
It was learnt that Akele suffered a stroke and was flown abroad for treatment.
NCP Chairman in Lagos, Fatai Ibu-Owo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, that the party was devastated by the news of his death.
He described the deceased as a dogged fighter who fought for the rights of the less privileged and justice for the deprived.
Ibu-Owo said that Akele was a loyal apostle of the late Gani Fawehinmi and was an advocate of fairness and accountability.
“He was a great pillar of NCP as he did so much to add value to the progress of the party both at the state and national level.
“He never condoned cheating and he was a man nobody could compromise. We at NCP are saddened by the demise of this great party man, Akele will be sorely missed,” he said.
The party leader prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos AG narrates how two cousins raped, killed wife of Maersk Ltd MD

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Wednesday narrated before a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, how two cousins, raped and killed Barnadette, the Hungarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigerian Limited, Mr Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo. The two suspects: Olamilekan (Goke) Oke, 33 and Akande Adeyinka, 27, were arraigned on […]
Metro & Crime

NMA to Makinde: It’s not safe to re-open schools now

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Thursday commended the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led COVID-19 Taskforce in its efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state, but advised that re-opening of schools now is quite unsafe. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo […]
Metro & Crime

Inferno: Akeredolu vows to overhaul fire service

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Fire at the weekend gutted five shops and destroyed property and goods believed to worth millions of naira in Akure, Ondo State. The incident occurred at Obanla area of the state capital a few metres from the popular Oja-Oba market. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene yesterday, promised that his administration would embark on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: