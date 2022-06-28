Metro & Crime

Labour leaders assault journalists covering strike in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Some labour leaders in Ogun State, on Tuesday physically assaulted and inflicted injuries on some journalists who were monitoring the compliance level of workers to the strike called by the organised labour in the state.

The labour leaders, who were enforcing compliance with the strike, were armed with canes and sticks which they freely used on the journalists thus preventing them from performing their duties.

The journalists were attacked at the state general hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta, the state capital, were they gone to monitor the strike.

The journalists became the victims of the union leaders who ignored the identity cards displayed by the journalists and descended heavily on them.

The union members also attacked and physically assaulted female journalists who were part of the team that visited the hospital.

They also harassed hospital workers who were on emergency duty.

The leadership of the organised labour, comprising, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), had on Monday declared an indefinite strike over the refusal of the state government to pay their 21 months salary deductions and the insentivity of the government to workers’ welfare.

 

