Labour leaders protest over alleged N10bn fraud in ASCSN

Members and leaders of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) have embarked on protest over the alleges N10 billion fraud in the union in Lagos State. The ASCSN members, who have occupied the national secretariat of the union located at Yaba area of Lagos State, vowed on Tuesday to continue occupying the secretariat of the union until until some retired officials of the union vacate their offices.

Our correspondent gathered that the union has been engulfed in a series of crisis due to alleged N10 billion fraud levied against some officials of the union. Members of the union, who embarked on protest, called for the prosecution of some retired officials who have been accused of involving in the N10 billion fraudulent activities. Following the protest staged in front of the union secretariat, the police sealled the secretariat to forestall peace. As at the time of filing this story on Tuesday, the national secretariat of the union was still under lock and key.

The protesters insisted to continue with the protests until some of the retired officials vacate their offices. National President of the union, Comrade Innocent Bola Audu when contacted said the protesters who occupied the national secretariat of the union since Monday are members who want sanity in the union. Audu, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, confirmed that the sealing of the union secretariat was ordered by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police who acted based on the Inspector General of Police’s directive.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...