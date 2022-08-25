News

Labour leaders protest over alleged N10bn fraud in ASCSN

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Members and leaders of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) have embarked on protest over the alleges N10 billion fraud in the union in Lagos State. The ASCSN members, who have occupied the national secretariat of the union located at Yaba area of Lagos State, vowed on Tuesday to continue occupying the secretariat of the union until until some retired officials of the union vacate their offices.

Our correspondent gathered that the union has been engulfed in a series of crisis due to alleged N10 billion fraud levied against some officials of the union. Members of the union, who embarked on protest, called for the prosecution of some retired officials who have been accused of involving in the N10 billion fraudulent activities. Following the protest staged in front of the union secretariat, the police sealled the secretariat to forestall peace. As at the time of filing this story on Tuesday, the national secretariat of the union was still under lock and key.

The protesters insisted to continue with the protests until some of the retired officials vacate their offices. National President of the union, Comrade Innocent Bola Audu when contacted said the protesters who occupied the national secretariat of the union since Monday are members who want sanity in the union. Audu, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, confirmed that the sealing of the union secretariat was ordered by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police who acted based on the Inspector General of Police’s directive.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP weighs options as Jonathan’s touted defection rattles party

Posted on Author Elegbede and Anayo Ezegwu

Barring any fresh overriding interest, the Peoples Demo c r a t i c Party (PDP) is set to modify its initial unofficial stance and agenda for the 2023 presidential race, following recent developments in the political space.   Before now, the PDP, it was learnt, was considering picking its presidential candidate from the North, […]
News

Sokoto govt to spend over N11 billion on road reconstruction, farming

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto state executive council during the week approved the execution of several projects worth over N11 billion. These include the reconstruction of Shagari-Tureta road and the purchase of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizer for 2021 wet season which comprises NPK and UREA, which will gulp N7.6 billion and N3.4 billion respectively. This was part […]
News

Kaduna: We own Kachia, Kafanchan, Zango, Hausa/Fulani declares

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…demands own chiefdoms in Southern Kaduna   The Hausa-Fulani and Muslim community of Southern Kaduna have declared that they are the original owners of Kafanchan seen largely as the capital of Southern Kaduna.   This is as they also debunked the alleged genocide against the Christian natives of Southern Kaduna, insisting however that they are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica