News

Labour leaders to undergo 8-week mandatory course –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has proposed a mandatory eight weeks course at the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), for all newly elected labour leaders in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige disclosed this, yesterday, during the budget defence of his ministry and its parastatals before the House of Representatives Committee on Labour.

According to Ngige, the training is necessary to acquaint the labour leaders with the laws guiding trade unionism and trade dispute resolution in the country, along with the conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). He explained that the mandatory training would also enable the unions to know the limits of their powers and where the powers of their employers stop.

The minister maintained that some union leaders were disobeying his ministry and even the labour laws of the country, because they lacked the basic training on the laws and their application

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari calls for cooperation against instability in W/Africa, Sahel region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on countries in the West African sub-region and the Sahel currently facing security challenges to team up and confront the menace. The President made this call yesterday at the State House while receiving the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr Mahamat […]
News

Buhari reiterates commitment to police officers’ welfare

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Police officers. The President gave this commitment yesterday at the virtual commissioning of the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, in Abuja. It would be recalled that protesters across the country calling for the scrapping […]
News

Comparing your family members with others

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

Parents have different styles and ways of bringing up their children. The styles they adopt, most likely are revised editions of what their own parents used on them. One of the most commonly used methods of discipline among parents is the use of comparison.   It is a great misconception on the part of parents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica