Labour leaders to undergo eight-week mandatory course – FG

The Federal Government has proposed a mandatory eight weeks course at the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), for all newly elected labour leaders in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige disclosed this, Monday, during the budget defence of his ministry and its parastatals before the House of Representatives Committee on Labour.

According to Ngige, the training is necessary to acquaint the labour leaders with the laws guiding trade unionism and trade dispute resolution in the country, along with the conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He explained that the mandatory training would also enable the unions to know the limits of their powers and where the powers of their employers stop.

The minister maintained that some union leaders were disobeying his ministry and even the labour laws of the country, because they lacked the basic training on the laws and their application.

