Labour Party adopts Abiodun as candidate

Ahead of the Governorship election rescheduled for March 18, the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, has endorsed and adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate and the incumbent Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for another term of four years in office. Speaking, when he led the state executive members of the Labour Party to the governor’s residence at Iperu-Remo, the state Chairman of the party, Comrade Michael Ashade, disclosed that the good works of the governor and the need to sustain them till 2027 informed the party’s decision to throw its weight behind him.

With Ashade were the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi; state Secretary, Engr. Michael Feyisola; Women Leader, Elizabeth Oladimeji; Ogun East Senatorial Chairman; Babaseun Ogunyemi; state Treasurer, Sobayo Olaniyi and state Youth Leader, Adebiyi Adekunle. Others were state Legal Adviser, Monday Mawahi; Assistant Secretary, Wale Okusanya and state Deputy Chairman, Otunba Yinka Adeboye, Senatorial Chairman for Ogun West, Olufemi Olusola, state Organising Secretary, Tosin Meadows and Youth Leader, Ogun West, Godwin Adeleye. Ashade said, “We are here to appreciate His Excellency, our governorship candidate, whom we have come to endorse at this occasion. We have not had it better this, we, as members of an opposition party, are not intimidated by the fact that we are in the opposition.

“All through the campaign period, which is still ongoing, I don’t think any party will complain that its supporters are being strangulated or impeded. We want to thank you sir for giving all the parties a level playing ground; we equally want to thank His Excellency for allowing peace to reign before, during and after the election of February 25.

‘‘It is glaring that all through the nation, Ogun State can stand out as being the most peaceful during this election period. Your leadership style has alluded to this and your statesmanship in leading this state on the right path has laid credence to that.” In his response, Abiodun described the Labour Party as a force that has come to redefine politics in the nation, saying that its performance at the presidential election has demonstrated that they would spring surprises, stating that their position in the elections however indicated that they were free and fair. “I thank you for the encouragement. Though I did not ask for it, you did it out of your conviction. I take this as a validation of the good work we have done in less than four years. “We have opened up the state through the ISEYA Agenda. We have won ourselves honours and we are the most peaceful state in the country. We won awards both locally and internationally. We will not rest, but continue to keep faith with our people,” he stated.

