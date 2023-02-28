Labour Party and PO proved bookmakers wrong

O n Saturday February 25, 2023, all predictions, projections, prophecies and analysis on the 2023 presidential election were kept at bay as Nigerians trooped out in their numbers to decide her future leaders and ultimately the future direction for the country. As a matter of fact, voters’ sensitization and awareness were unprecedented and the voter turn-out unrivalled in the history of Nigeria’s democracy. INEC deployed advanced technology to ensure that the election was credible, yet there were lapses ranging from thuggery in some areas, ballot box snatching and delayed voting etc. Some of the noticeable lapses were avoidable assuming we are people that learn from the past. Money also played a limited role in the election as incidence of vote buying was limited. As a matter of fact, this was one election where money didn’t play a significant role due to the cashless policy introduced by the government during the last weeks of the election. Most Nigerians who voted did so according to the dictate of their conscience, which is a good omen. I wish to commend Nigerians who conducted themselves peacefully and also voted. The people having fulfilled their civic obligation, it’s now the responsibility and duty of INEC to do everything to ensure that the final outcome reflects the true wishes of the people. For my ‘Obidient’ brothers and sisters, particularly the youths who want a radical departure from the old order, I commend you for making the election very exciting. I believe whomever that is declared winner heard you loud and clear. Your clamour for a new Nigeria is real and legitimate. Let me also acknowledge that the input of the youths in this election is significant and should be encouraged and sustained. Another thing that is quite certain about this election is that projections are not always right and that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is retreating in chaos. Before now I had called this election for Abubakar Atiku but now I am no longer very sure about that. I had argued that there will be no run-off election and that too, I am not certain about. Anything can happen. Like every other Nigerian, I am waiting for the decision of the people. Without doubt, it was a tough, tight and interesting election. And while we wait for the final outcome to be announced, people should be able to manage their emotions particularly when things don’t go their way. Whoever wins out of the three major front runners will be the president of all of us. Hopefully there will be no first percenters. The focus will be on the country and its people first. Generally speaking, no one president can fix Nigeria except we the people undertake to build back and fix the country. The different pulls against the fabrics of the country is not helpful. Therefore, any of the candidates that emerges as winner must endeavour to be a true father of the nation. He must rule with fairness and bear no malice against anyone. He must be treated as one even by those that were opposed to him. He must factor in the frustrations of the youths, particularly the radical Obedients that yearn for radical change and a better future. Their demands are just and must be addressed. Their talent, ingenuity, creativity and innovation which were clearly demonstrated through this election should not be dismissed or ignored. They are resources that should be harnessed for a better Nigeria. For a fact, despite what I consider a chaotic retreat by APC the party has shown resilience having posted very impressive

results for a ruling party that has caused so much misery and pain to the people. I once wrote that anyone that survived this administration deserves an award and I am still convinced about this. We the people deserve an outstanding survival award from APC.

Before now, I felt, it’s extremely difficult to forgive APCs incompetence and the people who packaged and foisted the outgoing president on the country. Those that foisted him as president cannot in good conscience distance themselves from the legacy of deaths, pains, agony and frustration witnessed under the dispensation. His legacy is a legacy his party must inherit. As a citizen, I am yet to comprehend why President Buhari in the twilight of his tenure as a lame duck president should decide to implement very controversial policies such as census, increase in fuel pump price and new monetary policy that is being badly managed to the frustration of all. I can’t comprehend the current confusion and its deliberateness. I chose Atiku as my preferred candidate to win the 2023 presidential election because the Atiku that I know will not be a reluctant president. Anyone who has followed his political trajectory will come to the conclusion that he is driven by determination, patriotism and courage. He has run for president on several occasions and has been betrayed severally, yet he has not been deterred. I recall vividly how he was denied being the Vice-Presidential candidate to the late MKO Abiola. In 1999 he was positioned to run against President Obasanjo but again was persuaded in the interest of the country to drop his ambition. He later became Vice President to Obasanjo. As a vice president, he discharged his duties creditably and saw to the economic transformation of the country from a debtor nation to a prosperous debt free economy. For the love of country, he openly disagreed with his boss on the vexed issue of third term. It was he that summoned the courage and marshalled the anti-third term governors and legislators to oppose the illfated third term agenda of his boss. If not for his courage, Obasanjo would have set a bad precedent. In truth, we owe the liberty we enjoy today to vote, choose and elect our leaders to courageous men like Atiku who stood against the evil plot to turn Nigeria into a Banana Republic. The Atiku I know is a detribalised Nigerian. He has friends from across the country. He does not discriminate on the basis of religion or tribe. He is at home with Nigerians irrespective of the differences in tribe and tongue. His personal ambition is not above his sense of patriotism. He is experienced and commands respect. While I do not canonize him as a saint as no one in politics is, I have no doubt in my mind that he will make a better president. He has spoken on tough and controversial issues which his opponents have avoided. I believe in him because I know his stand on such issues as national unity, security, economic prosperity and restructuring. Election is neither a beauty contest nor character contest but about who is better positioned and organised to win and deliver on good governance. Among the front runners Atiku is better positioned to win and unify Nigeria. The people have voted and we must accept the wishes of the people. From the look of things all of the three-look good to go. We must unite and support whomever that emerges. I will urge the candidates not to make statements or encourage actions that will further divide the country. They must put the country first and remember that there is life after politics. We cannot do much for our dear country if we remain divided and it will serve no good to anyone. I congratulate Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in advance should any one of them emerge victorious.

Like this: Like Loading...