Labour Party Flays INEC Over Inconclusive Edo House Of Assembly Election

The Labour Party in Edo State on Tuesday frowned at the declaration that last Saturday’s State House of Assembly election were inconclusive in areas it identified as its strongholds and alleged that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were compromised.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, the state Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi said the March 18th house of assembly election was marred by “low turnout, gross irregularities, and the involvement of life-threatening political thugs”.

As of the time of filing this report, the INEC is yet to release the full results of the election as submitted to it by the returning officers from the 24 state constituencies, field reports gathered to show that some areas have been declared inconclusive while there could be possible re-run elections in other areas.

Ogbaloi who was flanked by leaders of the party including the newly elected House of Representatives member for the Oredo constituency, Esosa Iyawe said “despite supporters coming out to cast their votes for Labour Party the election results announced gives cause for concern.

“Labour party has records where election results were manipulated in the state and pointed out that the Labour Party is strongly against the ugly Development.

“The atrocities committed by the agents and thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party at ward 4, Egor and other areas of Oredo Local Government Areas are unacceptable and must be dealt with summarily.

He frowned at “the inconclusive declaration of election results in places where the Labour Party is leading. The party will not relent in challenging INEC and others involved to ensure that the mandate is freely given to us by the people”. He said.

