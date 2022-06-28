Labour Party is a movement not restricted to any part of Nigeria –Onyewuchi

Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi was elected in 2019 to represent Imo East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but recently, he dumped the party for Labour Party. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID in Abuja, he said he joined the Labour Party as a result of his desire to be part of the on-going movement under the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to create a new Nigeria

You recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the Labour Party. What informed your decision?

Well, after due consideration and consultation with my family, my constituents and supporters, I decided to defect from the PDP to the Labour Party. And this is in furtherance of my desire to be part of the movement for a new Nigeria.

Are you sure you were not drawn to Labour Party by the presence of Peter Obi, who is its presidential flag bearer?

Yes, you cannot separate Labour Party’s movement from Peter Obi as we speak today because perception is important. People already know that this is a man that will turn around the fortunes of this country.

And we are talking about Peter Obi’s antecedents; we are talking about his track record. We are talking about somebody who has capacity. We are talking about somebody who is selfless, and that is what we need at this time. And my movement to the Labour Party is to be part of this process for a new Nigeria; for a rebirth in Nigeria. That is what we are going for now.

What makes you feel that Labour Party will win the election given that Nigeria is a country mostly driven by irrational sentiments?

For me, Nigerians know exactly what they want and I know that Nigerians don’t want the PDP and the All Progres-sives Congress (APC). They want a new party, they want a new direction, they want to chart a new course for a new Nigeria. When you go to the hospital, you don’t go looking for somebody from any part of the country or somebody from a particular religion.

You look for somebody, who is competent; you look for a professional who will take care of the problem. That is where Nigeria is today. We are looking for somebody who is eminently qualified and capable of taking Nigeria out of the doldrums. And who is that person? That person is Peter Obi.

Nigerians need a lot of time to be properly enlightened on this campaign for a new Nigeria. Don’t you think that time is short to effectively bring about this enlightenment to the people?

We have enough time to do that and you can see what is going on. It is like a Tsunami. It is a movement and it is not restricted to any part of the country. It is happening in the South- East, it is happening in the South- South, it is happening in the North, it is happening in the South-West. So, something is going on in Nigeria and let us all be part of it.

The greatest vices menacing Nigeria and threatening her corporate existence are religion and ethnicity. Do you think that this is going to be taken away from the present movement?

Yes, that factor is there but then, Nigeria is a secular state; you have Christians, you have Muslims. You also have liberal Christians and liberal Muslims. But I am sure that at the end of the day, putting everything into consideration, those who want a better Nigeria will definitely be more than those who have other considerations.

Voter apathy is a big problem in the nation’s political cum electoral processes. Don’t you think this will impact negatively on the movement during 2023 elections?

Are you monitoring the level of registration? It is unprecedented, it has never happened before. The number of people coming out to register is unprecedented. So, that shows that something is in the offing.

There is also fear of sabotage against the movement by those who don’t want the positive change to happen by denying willing electorate registration. What is your take on that?

They are stopping people from the South-East especially from registering in Lagos and we have taken that matter to the appropriate authority, and we understand that they are doing something. We hope that they will abide by it and we will continue to ensure that nobody is disenfranchised.

There has been clamour for the presidency to be zoned to the South-East but the outcome of the recent presidential primary PDP and APC clearly shows that the south easterners are not serious about the agitation. What’s your reaction to that?

Definitely, that process was not transparent; what they did was not transparent at all. I can say that the process was reduced to cash and carry and those who had more money got more votes. But if you are talking about equity and fairness, everybody in Nigeria knows that the presidency should go to the South-East.

The zone has not tasted presidency before. I said before because Nnamdi Azikiwe was a ceremonial president, so we should be talking of the South-East. Any discussion about the South without considering the South East is not done on the basis of equity and fairness.

If it is on the basis of equity and fairness, why do you then jettison the South-East, where it should go and APC is taking their ticket to the South-West? They clamoured for the South because of equity and fairness; why don’t you push it through completely by taking it to the South-East? He who comes to equity must come with clean hands!

It was evident that some contestants from the South-East stepped down for aspirants from other regions. How do you justify their clamour for the South- East to produce the next president?

Well, some of them must have been bullied and some of them may have been influenced or induced or all of the above. But in their heart of hearts, they know that the slot should rightfully come to the South-East.

What is the assurance that the south easterners would not be bought over with money to vote against the movement for a new Nigeria?

Well, let’s watch and see what happens; let’s watch and see. But you also know that vote-buying is against the Electoral Act. Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to also call on the security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities. But I know the people are determined for a change and this is the only change they will have.

Now that you have joined Labour Party, what is your next political agenda?

I am going to fly the flag of Labour Party in the next election. I am going to contest for the Senate on the platform of Labour Party. And for me, I am going to support Labour Party all the way, and I will work assiduously for the party because I believe that it is the party that will change the fortunes of this country

