Labour Party ‘ll make impressive show in 2023 polls –Pepple

Hon. Dienye Pepple, the chairman of the Labour Party, (LP) in Rivers State, is a grassroots politician, who strongly feels that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is on a rescue mission to return the country to the path of greatness. In this interview with EMMANUEL MASHA, the LP chairman, speaks on the rising profile of the party, and how he intends to bring in more supporters to its fold

How has it been with the Labour Party as the general elections draw nearer?

What are you doing to get more supporters in a bid to have an impressive turnout of voters during the coming elections? I have always been a member of the Labour Party from the time I contested as a councilor more than a decade ago and have remained committed to its growth.

I once served as the secretary of the party, and in 2019 I contested for the House of Representatives for Andoni/Opobo/Nkori Federal Constituency. I have always been of the opinion that the Labour Party is a unique one, mainly because it can be used as a huge platform to lift workers and the even the unemployed, especially at a time when poverty is threatening the existence of workers and the generality of Nigerians.

Over the years the Labour Party in Rivers State has been growing in leaps and bounds as more people across the 23 council areas of the state joined the Labour Movement. So, I can confidently tell you that I know the party like the back of my palm.

Now, to the question that you asked; what I can tell you categorically is that the number of people coming to identify with the party in recent times has been unprecedented in the party’s history. You will not believe that some of them are donating their resources, mainly campaign materials to support our party.

Some of them are donating their houses, offices and vehicles to support the party’s campaign efforts. I am talking about thousands of people who genuinely feel that the party has what it takes to move the country from its current state. In my own opinion, these are people who feel that the current situation of our country can be salvaged, hence are ready to work towards that objective. In Port Harcourt alone, men and women, old and young, and highly skilled professionals are throwing their weight behind the party.

They strongly feel that His Excellency Peter Obi is a breath of fresh air from what Nigerians have long known as leaders. We all know what is happening in the country in terms of economy as the Naira continues to decline in the midst of insecurity.

This affects every part of the country, and the people of Rivers who will be exercising their voting rights in 2023 genuinely want change to happen. They also know that they cannot achieve change by sitting down at home; they know that the Labour Party means business. That is why they are identifying with the party.

A few days ago, Peter Obi was in Osun State to campaign for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party. At that campaign rally, the turn-out of supporters was not impressive. Some have used that Osun outing to justify the conclusion that the party is only strong in the social media. How prepared is the party in Rivers State?

I was not at the campaign rally in Osun State but I can tell you that it was not a bad outing as some people have made it to appear. Because they did not see millions of supporters at the rally does not make our party weak. The movement is still growing; people are joining every day and I can assure that in the coming months, more Nigerians irrespective of age, gender or ethnoreligious affiliation will join the party. I say this because poverty, insecurity or inflation doesn’t respect your age, your religion or ethnic group.

The fact of the matter is that our beloved country has been on a gradual decline in the last few years, and people are fed up with the situation and want the situation changed. Whatever some people might think about the rally in Osun does not reflect the real situation of the party. What you have to understand is that there are supporters in towns and villages that may not attend rallies but would vote on the day of the election.

Some supporters might decide not to travel from say three or six local governments away to participate in a rally, but it does not mean they don’t know the party to vote for on the day of the election. Having said that, I can confidently tell you that the entire Rivers State will be shut down whenever Obi comes to town. When I say shut down, I really mean it.

The governorship candidate of the party, Beatrice Itobo is very popular in the state, as the leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). From her position as a labour leader over the years, she understands the plight of Rivers workers; she has always fought for their welfare.

Aside that, she has always stressed the need for accountable and people-oriented governance. She won the governorship ticket based on her popularity and acceptance. From the youths to women and the unemployed that

When you talk about a shutdown of the state when Obi visits, what is the basis for this?

What makes you think that people will leave their businesses or work behind to hold a rally with Obi? Today in Rivers State, we have more than 100 groups that have identified with the Labour Party so far.

Some of these groups are made up of women, youths, retirees and highly qualified professionals that are still active. Then, we also have workers in the civil service that are still in active service. Election is still some months away and we already have a massive level of acceptance, then one will not be wrong to conclude that there will be a shutdown of the state when our presidential candidate comes to town to campaign for the governorship candidate, House of Representatives and others seeking elective office.

When you walked through our office, you saw people wanting to come and join the party. That is also the situation at the wards and council levels. What I can assure you is that as things stand in Rivers at the moment, if there is an election and there are only 1000 votes that are up for grabs in any ward, Obi will win 60 per cent of that vote in Rivers State.

There are two major parties in Rivers State, which are the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress, (APC). These are parties that have dominated the state since 1999. One can conclude that the Labour Party is sandwiched by the two parties. How would you react to that?

We cannot be sandwiched by the PDP and APC. These parties may have dominated politics in the state in the past, but right now there is a new order that is emerging. This order is a genuine one

Recently, there has been a mass exodus of top politicians from the APC. What are you doing to bring them to the Labour Party?

We are aware of the defections of top politicians from the APC. We are holding discussions with some of them. Some of them are currently holding discussions with us. The LP is open to new members, so they are welcome

