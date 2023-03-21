Labour Party Seeks Cancellation Of Guber Election In Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has called for the cancellation of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Chairman of the party, Mrs Dayo Ekong stated that the call became pertinent based on widespread violence that trailed the poll.

“The Labour Party in Lagos State is calling for an outright cancellation of the last governorship election in Lagos State.

“What took place last Friday was not an election but a well-coordinated act of terrorism carried out by the APC against Lagosians. As all Nigerians could see, there were widespread acts of criminality which was the Hallmark of the election,” she said.

The party, however, expressed its desire to pursue its case up to the Supreme Court and beyond with a view to getting justice.

“We are sad by the outcome of the last election which we as members of the Labour Party consider as an onslaught against our party and we intend to seek redress to the highest level and even beyond the country,” she said.

Pointedly, Ekong accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of unleashing violence on the people of the state to win the poll which she stated was conducted under the atmosphere of violence.

She stated however stated that Governor Babajide Sanwoolu lacks legitimacy to lead the state for a second term of office owing to the violence that trailed his re-election.

Ekong on behalf of the party accused the APC of massive intimidation of its members across the state during the last election in the state.

“We wish to draw your attention to the various acts of terrorism that took place during the course of the last general election in Lagos State.

“The election of March 18 was marred with violence, gruesome attacks, and killings. I am sad to tell you that the ruling tendencies have taken us 50 years back,” Ekong said.

