2023 Elections Politics

Labour Party Seeks Cancellation Of Guber Election In Lagos

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has called for the cancellation of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Chairman of the party, Mrs Dayo Ekong stated that the call became pertinent based on widespread violence that trailed the poll.

“The Labour Party in Lagos State is calling for an outright cancellation of the last governorship election in Lagos State.

“What took place last Friday was not an election but a well-coordinated act of terrorism carried out by the APC against Lagosians. As all Nigerians could see, there were widespread acts of criminality which was the Hallmark of the election,” she said.

The party, however, expressed its desire to pursue its case up to the Supreme Court and beyond with a view to getting justice.

“We are sad by the outcome of the last election which we as members of the Labour Party consider as an onslaught against our party and we intend to seek redress to the highest level and even beyond the country,” she said.

Pointedly, Ekong accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of unleashing violence on the people of the state to win the poll which she stated was conducted under the atmosphere of violence.

She stated however stated that Governor Babajide Sanwoolu lacks legitimacy to lead the state for a second term of office owing to the violence that trailed his re-election.

Ekong on behalf of the party accused the APC of massive intimidation of its members across the state during the last election in the state.

“We wish to draw your attention to the various acts of terrorism that took place during the course of the last general election in Lagos State.

“The election of March 18 was marred with violence, gruesome attacks, and killings. I am sad to tell you that the ruling tendencies have taken us 50 years back,” Ekong said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Echoes of state police

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI writes

FELIX NWANERI writes on the clamour for state police due to the challenges of worsening state of insecurity across the country which the Nigeria Police Force, as presently constituted has been unable to rise up to   One of the most contemporary challenges of present day Nigeria is the agitation for state police, which its […]
Politics

Lagos APC primaries’ crisis: We had fair contest –Spokesman

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Shortly after the local government election primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the offices of chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors on May 29, 2021, different groups have been trooping to the Secretariat of the party in Ikeja to register their complaints over what they term “imposition and manipulation of candidates.” The Lagos […]
Politics

Yinka: Basking in the shadow that you cast

Posted on Author Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin

If breath was the currency of life and its legal tender… then, Yinka spent his breath on causes. The medics said his oxygen level was running low but my husband was reaching out for his tab to type out his column… He was never frugal in spending that oxygen on his Yoruba earth – his […]

Leave a Reply