Labour Party seeks cancellation of Lagos guber election

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party has called for the cancellation of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state. Addressing the media at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, Chairman of the party, Mrs Dayo Ekong, said the call became pertinent based on widespread violence that trailed the poll. “The Labour Party in Lagos State is calling for an outright cancellation of the last governorship election in Lagos State. “What took place last Friday was not election but a well coordinated act of terrorism carried out by the APC against Lagosians. As all Nigerians could see, there was widespread acts of criminality which was the Hallmark of the election,” she said. The party, however, expressed it’s desire to pursue it’s case up to the Supreme Court and beyond with a view to get justice. “We are sad by the outcome of the last election which we as members of the Labour Party consider as an onslaught against our party and we intend to seek redress to the highest level and even beyond the country,” she said.
