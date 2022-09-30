Labour Party to hold Obi-Datti Rally in Lekki, Ikeja, Surulere, Festac Oct 1

Labour Party has announced that it will go ahead with its planned Obi-Datti Rally in Lagos on October 1. Speaking at a press conference, the governorship candidate of the party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said the Federal High Court had cleared to hold the rally. He said: “The Obi-Datti Rally will be happening on October 1. “As the public was aware a suit was commenced on September 13 by Network of Lawyers for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “The process was to ensure that the Obi-Datti March that is supposed to happen this Saturday did not hold.

“Fortunately for us, Justice Daniel Osiagor has ruled that the march can indeed hold and even in Lekki Phase 1. The participants of the march will not converge at the toll gate and that was never the plan but they will be allowed the right if passage on their procession to Falomo.

“So, the rally is going to go on and it is my utmost joy to invite everybody to join us on this march that will be happening in four locations across Lagos. It is will happening in Festac, Surulere, Lekki Phase 1 and Ikeja.” Rhodes-Vivour said the party was working closely with the police, the Department of the State Services (DSS) and othes to guarantee the safety of those coming out to march. The governorship candidate noted that there are coordinators in the four key areas where the rally will take place to ensure that the people are well organized and direct them appropriately during the march.

