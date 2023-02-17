News Top Stories

Labour Party: To save Nigeria, Nigerians shouldn’t vote for corrupt leaders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Few days to the Presidential election, the opposition Labour Party (LP) has asked Nigerians not to vote thieves if the country must be saved. The Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, gave the charge while addressing the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) in Abuja. According to him, God has provided another opportunity for Nigeria to be redeemed through the ballot and it would be expected that Nigerians should cue into this opportunity by voting competent and trusted candidates. Datti, who was addressing the 10th Anniversary of the NEF said: “Every four years when we see election we talk of Allah’s Rahaman. “If you don’t like your situation,change it.

We cannot touch Allah’s Rahman for one key reason; we don’t say the truth. “And no institution or organization need to say the truth like what we have here today. “What is the truth: There are systems that have failed, throw it out. There are individuals that have failed pull them out.”

 

Our Reporters

News

You’ve sacrificed for Nigeria’s devt, Buhari tells Ribadu at 60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday today. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate the milestone, marked with years of diligence and service […]
News Top Stories

Eid-el-Fitr: I’m having sleepless nights over Nigeria’s insecurity –Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, admitted to having sleepless nights over the security situation in parts of the country.   The confession came shortly after the President joined other Muslim faithful at the parade ground of the Mambila Barracks, Abuja, to perform the Eid-el-Fitr prayer.   He, however, promised to spare no efforts in dealing decisively […]
Faith News

Cavalli Group unleashes ‘The Vantage Bourdillon’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tai Anyanwu One of Nigeria’s big players and developers of luxury real estate, Cavalli Business & Investment Group, has unveiled its latest project, The10-storey luxury residential complex situated on the highbrow Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, is Christened The Vantage Bourdillon.   While perfecting the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO of Cavalli Group, Mr. Emmanuel Odemayowa, […]

