Labour Party: To save Nigeria, Nigerians shouldn’t vote for corrupt leaders

Few days to the Presidential election, the opposition Labour Party (LP) has asked Nigerians not to vote thieves if the country must be saved. The Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, gave the charge while addressing the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) in Abuja. According to him, God has provided another opportunity for Nigeria to be redeemed through the ballot and it would be expected that Nigerians should cue into this opportunity by voting competent and trusted candidates. Datti, who was addressing the 10th Anniversary of the NEF said: “Every four years when we see election we talk of Allah’s Rahaman. “If you don’t like your situation,change it.

We cannot touch Allah’s Rahman for one key reason; we don’t say the truth. “And no institution or organization need to say the truth like what we have here today. “What is the truth: There are systems that have failed, throw it out. There are individuals that have failed pull them out.”

