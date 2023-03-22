News

Labour Party wins 2 Lagos Assembly seats, APC clinches 38

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 38 out of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly at Saturday’s assembly elections in the state. The Head of Department of Voter Education and publicity of the commission, Ade- nike Tadese, in a statement, said the Labour Party clinched the last two seats of the 40-member Lagos Assembly. According to the statement, APC’s Mudashiru Obasa and Jubreel Abdulkareem won Agege Constituency I and II seats, while APC’s Lukman Olumoh and Akanbi Oluwa clinched Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency I and II seats respectively. APC’s Jimoh Orelope and Kehinde Joseph won Alimosho Constituency I and II seats respectively, while APC’s Mojisola Meranda and Aina Lawal won Apapa Constituency I and II seats respectively. APC’s Solomon Bonus and Setonji David won Babagry Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Abiodun Tobun and Sylester Ogunkelu won Epe Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Noheem Adams and Gbolahan Yishawu won Eti-Osa Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Fatai Oluwa and Oladele Ajayi won Ibeju- Lekki Constituency I and II seats respectively.

