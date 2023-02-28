Labour Party wins Edo South senatorial seat

The Labour Party (LP) has clinched the remaining senatorial seat in Edo State as its candidate in the Edo South Senatorial District; Neda Imasuen, has been announced the winner of the election, defeating the two major political parties of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the results yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Julius Obasuyi said Imasuen polled 167,250 votes, while his closest rival, Hon. Mathhew Iduoriyekemwen of PDP polled 61,749 votes, while Hon. Valentine Asuen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 57,933.

According to Obasuyi, the AA party scored 369 votes; ADC, 1,909; ADP, 1,022; NNPP, 2,279, NRM scored 581, and SDP got 400 votes, and the ZLP scored 2,670 votes.

