Labour Party Wins Two Lagos Assembly Seats, As APC Clinches 38

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 38 out of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly election held on Saturday in the state.

The Head of the Department of Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, Adenike Tadese, in a statement, said the Labour Party clinched the last two seats of the 40-member Lagos Assembly.

According to the statement, APC’s Mudashiru Obasa and Jubreel Abdulkareem won Agege Constituency I and II seats, while APC’s Lukman Olumoh and Akanbi Oluwa clinched Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Jimoh Orelope and Kehinde Joseph won Alimosho Constituency I and II seats respectively, while APC’s Mojisola Meranda and Aina Lawal won Apapa Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Solomon Bonus and Setonji David won Babagry Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Abiodun Tobun and Sylvester Ogunkelu won Epe Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Noheem Adams and Gbolahan Yishawu won Eti-Osa Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Fatai Oluwa and Oladele Ajayi won Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Temitope Adedeji and Emmanuel Olotu clinched Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Adeseyi Lawal and Adedamola Kasunmu won Ikeja Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Gbolahan Ogunleye and Moshood Aro won Ikorodu Constituency I and II seats respectively, while APC’s Ganiyu Sanni and Obafemi Saheed clinched Kosofe Constituency I and II seats, respectively.

APC’s Olusola Elliot and Mosunmola Sangodara won Surulere Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Abiodun Orekoya and Samuel Apata clinched Somolu Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Oladipo Ajomale and Stephen Ogundipe clinched Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Olusegun Ege and Suraju Tijani won Ojo Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Nureni Akinsanya and Olayinka Kazeem won Mushin Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Owolabi Ajani and Rasheed Shabi clinched Lagos Mainland Constituency I and II seats respectively.

APC’s Olumegbon Lawal and Olanrewaju Afinni won Lagos Island Constituency I and II seats respectively, while LP’s Foluke Osafile and Tunde Fashina clinched Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I and II seats respectively.

INEC is yet to announce when it would present certificates of return to the winners of Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

