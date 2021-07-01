Labour Party’ll address foundational challenges in Anambra – Guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming election in Anambra State, Obiora Emmanuel Agbasimalo, has rallied the people of the state to vote for his party, as the party has concluded plans to finally address the foundational challenges in the state. He added that he and his party have developed strategies to use the abundant human and non-human resources in the state to industrialise Anambra and make it the envy of other states. He said: “I would effectively harness all the state’s resources to create a well-structured entity with strong institutions; a state where its citizens and residents would enjoy a very high standard of living that would be the envy of the country.”

Agbasimalo, who stated these while chatting with journalists at the weekend during the unveiling of the party secretariat in Awka, the state capital, added that LP is a strong party that has been in existence since the fourth republic, saying: “I chose the Labour Party because I believe it has a viable platform on which I can achieve my objectives for the people of the state.

“I am the man to beat because I represent a breath of fresh air, a deviation from the norm. The ways things have been done in the past cannot lead Anambra State to the Promised Land. “I represent a manifesto that would address the foundational challenges in the healthcare sector, security, agriculture, education, infrastructure, as well as commerce in the state.”

