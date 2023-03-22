2023 Elections Politics

Labour Party’s Alex Otti Wins Abia Guber Election With Wide Margin

Following the announcement of the result from Obingwa Local Government Area, Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party has emerged as the Governor-elect of Abia State.

Otti scored a total of 175, 467 to defeat his closest rival, Sir Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 88,529 votes.

Recall that the announcement f the Abia State Governorship election result was delayed due to the confusion from Obingwa Local Government Area where it was said that the result was manipulated.

New Telegraph reports that after the March 18th Governorship election in Abia State, results from Obingwa became problematic after the rest of the 16 Local Government Areas were collated and announced.

A disagreement followed the results submitted from Obingwa as some people parties raised eyebrows about the results stressing that the number of votes scored by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is far more that the number of accredited voters.

The situation led to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deciding that the machines used for the conduct of the election must be reviewed to ascertain what went wrong as alleged.

After the review by INEC, the results were announced as follows: number of registered voters-157390, number of accredited voters-27664, valid votes 20000, Rejected votes 510 and the Total votes cast 20510.

Following the above statistics, the Parties’ results are as follows: ADC-37, ADP-19, APC-721, APGA-1445, APM-18, APP-383, BP-113, LP-3776, NNPP 41, NRM 48, PDP-9962, PRP-12, SDP-55, YPP-3101, ZLP-48.

