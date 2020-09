Labour raises the alarm over violence against workers in Rivers

…to embark on peaceful protest Sept 8

The Organised labour has raised the alarm over what it allegedly described as the birth of a new authoritarianism, industrial tyranny and state sponsored violence and terrorism against workers and citizens by the Rivers State Government.

At a joint address yesterday in Abuja, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by President Ayuba Wabba and the President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, said there was a full bloom of despotic rule in Rivers State under the administration and supervision of Governor Nyesom Wike. While disclosing plans to embark on a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 8, 2020, labour in a signed statement said the protest was to draw the attention of the world to the infractions on workers and trade union’s rights in the state.

In their words: “This is to alert Nigerians on the birth of new progeny of authoritarianism, industrial tyranny and state sponsored violence and terrorism against workers and citizens by the Rivers State Government. “The events of the past few weeks confirm to us and many right-thinking Nigerians that there is a fullfledged bloom of despotic rule in Rivers State under the administration and supervision of Mr. Nyesom Wike. “The attack on the leaders of the NLC in Rivers State on Thursday, 27th August 2020 was only the tipping of a well calculated attempt by the Rivers State government to eviscerate, incarcerate and decimate the leadership of Labour in Rivers State. The grand design is to muzzle the voice of Rivers State workers who face a despicable industrial ordeal.

“Fellow citizens, Nigerian workers have never had it so bad under a state governor as Mr. Nyesom Wike, who now sees himself as a demi-god. As the demi-god that he believes he is, Mr. Nyesom Wike has no scruples for the rule of law or basic standards of decency.

“He has arrogated and appropriated to himself the powers of both the executive, the judiciary, the legislative and the vicious powers of underground non-state operatives, who openly identify themselves as thugs loyal to Mr. Wike. “Nigerian workers are not cowed and will never be cowed by the cowardly actions of Mr. Nyesom Wike to cower our voices. Workers will never succumb to his scare tactics. We will continue to demand that the rights of our workers in the workplace, their safety, and the sanctity of their lives must be respected always both by government and private sector employers.

