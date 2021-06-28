Labour seeks review of Pension Reform Act 2014

Following discrepancies noticed in the Pension Reform Act 2014, especially with regard to gratuity, organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Staff Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called for a review of the Act.

According to the Acting National President of the association, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, rather than ameliorating the welfare of workers, the Act has turned out cut down their benefits.

He proposed the issue of gratuity should be embedded and payment properly spelt-out in the Act, instead of waiting for several years before payment.

According to him, the reform Act makes provision for uniform contributory pension scheme for public and private sectors as well as other related matters.

“It also provides that an employer can take full responsibility of the contribution, but in that case, the contribution shall not be less than 20 percent of the employee’s monthly emolument.

“This does not make sense given that the combined contribution by both parties is 18 per cent as employers will therefore be discouraged from taking full responsibility,” he said.

