Labour shuns Ayade’s CoS, pickets AG’s office in Calabar

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Martins Orim got the shock of his life on Tuesday when he was shunned by protesting members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State chapter and continued to picket the office of the Accountant General of the state.

Labour had, on Monday blocked the Accountant General’s office as early as 6 am, over deductions from workers’ salaries, which labour claimed was not being remitted to the bank for those who borrowed from the different banks as well as the refusal of the Accountant General to remit money deducted for housing purpose to mortgage banks.

However on Monday, the Accountant General, Mr. Joseph Adie met with labour and promised that he was going to look into their case, promising that “before the end of the day, something would be done about it.”

According to the State Chairman of NLC, Mr. Ben Ukpebi, they decided to go home with a pledge to return on Tuesday to hear from the Accountant General.

“We arrived here today (Tuesday) only to discover that the AG did not do anything. So we are picketing his office and we will not listen to anybody until they meet our demands,” Ukpebi said.

But as they gathered in front of the gate, Martins Orim, the Governor’s Chief of Staff arrived to address them but they shunned him and insisted that the governor should attend to their case only for Orim to leave and reappeared again to arrange a meeting between labour leaders and the governor by 11 am.

Like this: Like Loading...