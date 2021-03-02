Labour: Strike imminent over bill seeking minimum wage transfer to concurrent list

…to embark on nationwide protest March 10

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), may embark on a nationwide strike if the National Assembly passes into law, a Bill seeking for movement of the minimum wage from the Executive Legislative list, to the Concurrent Legislative list.

Speaking at the end of an emergency NEC meeting held virtually on Tuesday, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, noted that any attempt to move the minimum wage was an attempt to plunge the country into chaos and make Nigeria a laughing stock in the international community, as minimum wage was a global standard.

Wabba, who said the political class were the major problems of Nigeria’s unity and progress, described as unfortunate, the move by the political class seeks to further worsen the precarious situation of Nigerians by declaring a war against the working class and prosecuting same by attacking the core rights of workers.

According to him, the major reason behind the call to move the minimum wage to the Concurrent Legislative list was to enable states negotiate and fix their minimum wage, which may not being into cognisance, protection of employees in government and organised private sector, and particularly, the unorganised, the unskilled and the vulnerable in the highly un-governed space known as the informal sector.

He maintained that the National Minimum Wage was a global standard adopted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) through Convention 26 which was ratified by Nigeria on June 16, 1961, and that Nigeria as a Sovereign gave effect to the National Minimum Wage by putting it in the Exclusive Legislative List.

Like this: Like Loading...